Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,385.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,480,000 after buying an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,385,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.84. The company had a trading volume of 475,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

