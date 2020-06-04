Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day moving average is $192.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

