Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

TNDM stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. 896,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -235.93 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

