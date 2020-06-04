Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 59,205 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.60%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.