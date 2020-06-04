Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.94.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,548 shares of company stock worth $14,992,253. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $23.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $859.39. 6,929,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,636,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $781.09 and a 200 day moving average of $592.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of -965.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

