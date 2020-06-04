Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.