The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.50 million and a PE ratio of 52.37. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,263.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

