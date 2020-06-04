Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $68,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.15. 1,174,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $352.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

