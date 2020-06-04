Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Titan Machinery worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 778,200 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 72.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $232.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.96. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

