Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.35. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 10,222,731 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.37.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

