TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

TCON traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 560,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

