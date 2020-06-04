Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.71

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.71 and traded as low as $59.50. Tribal Group shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 6,039 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million and a PE ratio of -38.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Tribal Group’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mike Cope acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,550 ($24,401.47).

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

