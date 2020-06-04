U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. U Network has a market cap of $4.99 million and $191,816.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

