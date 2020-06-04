Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,843,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,176,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,396,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

