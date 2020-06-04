UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 610 ($8.02).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up previously from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.20 ($9.17).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON ECM traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 677 ($8.91). 1,243,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 582.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 618.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 10,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.