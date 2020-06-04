UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Card Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.17).

Shares of LON CARD traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.64). 14,914,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. Card Factory has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 204.80 ($2.69). The firm has a market cap of $167.87 million and a PE ratio of 3.70.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

