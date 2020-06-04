Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $21,892,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,321 shares of company stock worth $1,182,726 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.80. 26,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.