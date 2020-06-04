UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 291.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of UNF opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

