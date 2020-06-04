Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.69. The stock had a trading volume of 257,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

