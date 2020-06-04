United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the quarter. United Continental makes up 0.8% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NWI Management LP owned about 0.11% of United Continental worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $4.83 on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,891,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

