Upfiring (UFR) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $488,560.16 and approximately $92.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00375066 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000936 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009252 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012296 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

