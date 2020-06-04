Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,574 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,314,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,635,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,880,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

