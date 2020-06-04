Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after acquiring an additional 537,638 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 543,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,559 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,196,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,301,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 190,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 181,816 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

