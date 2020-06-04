Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $63,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $285.39. The stock had a trading volume of 323,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

