Veles Market Cap Hits $101,438.43 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Veles has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $101,438.43 and approximately $14,135.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,793.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.55 or 0.02456211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.02606068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00484169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00693515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00070463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00531468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,315,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,009 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

