VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $315,855.86 and $1,397.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00481394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031783 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,779,199 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

