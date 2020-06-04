Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 5.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 2.27% of Boston Scientific worth $1,038,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 4,703,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

