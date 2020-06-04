Viking Global Investors LP Buys 257,894 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 466.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded down $26.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,412.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,345.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,338.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

