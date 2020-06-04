Viking Global Investors LP Buys Shares of 1,701,973 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,701,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,288,000. CME Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.47% of CME Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of CME traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,130. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.07. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

