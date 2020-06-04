Viking Global Investors LP Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 584.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 2.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $462,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of FIS traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.21. 2,852,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

