Viking Global Investors LP Has $190.74 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,671 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $190,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $7.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.64. 322,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

