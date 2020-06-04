Viking Global Investors LP Has $451.45 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 457.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 2.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.69% of Cigna worth $451,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,885 shares of company stock worth $21,322,168. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 756,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,765. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

