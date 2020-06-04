Viking Global Investors LP Has $470.71 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $470,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,931,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.