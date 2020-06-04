Viking Global Investors LP Has $504.93 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,506,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 860,794 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.39% of salesforce.com worth $504,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of -944.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,873 shares of company stock worth $64,140,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

