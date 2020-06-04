Viking Global Investors LP Invests $131.42 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,418,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.41% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 16,619,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.