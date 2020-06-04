Viking Global Investors LP Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,088,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,239,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Progressive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $4,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,073. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

