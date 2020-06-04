Viking Global Investors LP Purchases Shares of 1,991,270 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,991,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,955,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,857,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,331. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 94,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

