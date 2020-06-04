Viking Global Investors LP Sells 237,329 Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,329 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.47% of Viela Bio worth $47,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,860,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

NYSE VIE traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,572. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

VIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.