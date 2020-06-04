Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

