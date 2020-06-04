Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.
Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.02. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
