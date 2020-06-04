Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.02. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.