Weber Alan W Acquires Shares of 60,000 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,609. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.53. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. Research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

