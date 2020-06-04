Weber Alan W Buys 240,000 Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 1,380.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned about 0.27% of BBX Capital worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBX. State Street Corp increased its stake in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BBX Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BBX Capital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 26.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE BBX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.56. BBX Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.