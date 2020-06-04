Weber Alan W Has $2.66 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Weber Alan W grew its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,176 shares during the quarter. Ryerson accounts for about 1.9% of Weber Alan W’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned about 1.31% of Ryerson worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Ryerson by 125.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 159,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,829 shares of company stock valued at $154,653. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

