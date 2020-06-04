Weber Alan W Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Weber Alan W raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for 2.4% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Victory Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.