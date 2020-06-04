Weber Alan W Has $360,000 Stake in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W’s holdings in SilverSun Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384. SilverSun Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SilverSun Technologies Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

