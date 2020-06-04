Weber Alan W Has $4.43 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International makes up about 3.2% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.20% of GrafTech International worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 131.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,272,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 358.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,751 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 327,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,480. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.