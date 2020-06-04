Weber Alan W Increases Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Weber Alan W grew its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Coal comprises about 1.9% of Weber Alan W’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.59% of Arch Coal worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. 17,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $493.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

