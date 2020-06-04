Weber Alan W Purchases 29,368 Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Weber Alan W boosted its position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the quarter. Lifetime Brands accounts for 1.6% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned 1.84% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 200,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.92. Lifetime Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $145.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

