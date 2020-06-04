Weber Alan W Raises Stake in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Shiloh Industries makes up 1.5% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned approximately 6.82% of Shiloh Industries worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SHLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.