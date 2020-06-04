Weber Alan W Trims Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Weber Alan W reduced its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for about 1.6% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weber Alan W’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,242 shares of company stock worth $87,649. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

BlueLinx stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,158. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $613.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

